MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re feeling classy and cultured, our next Beach Bites stop will be a perfect fit for you. It’s a bistro that wants to make big noise in the Myrtle Beach food scene.

“Great food, great atmosphere, and great service.”

Simply put by Shaun Baxter, the owner and head chef at Heirloom Bistro.

You can come to expect a fine dining experience at one of Myrtle Beach’s newer eating establishments.

Heirloom Bistro opened its doors in February and has continued to see its customer base expand while helping people expand their palate with quality ingredients.

“We use the highest quality of ingredients,” Baxter said. “We source local things. We have a conglomerate of farmers that we use through a local purveyor.

“We just source the best things we can, and the freshest things. We don’t have a lot of room here, so our food comes in and it goes out. So we get food, we sell it all, and it goes out.”

This all leads to estimating how many supplies will be needed on a week-to-week basis, but it’s worth it for the bistro’s customers. It’s tough to beat the farm-to-table flavor, as that’s how you get the freshest and finest food, not to mention the unique aspect of an ever-changing menu.

“What makes us so special and our menu so special, is that it’s a true prefixed menu,” Baxter said. “So, when you come in you have a choice of a three, four, or five-course meal, and inside of that choice, there’s other choices. You might have four choices of a first course, four or five choices of a second course.

“I’m not squared in here into one type of cuisine. I can do whatever I want to do. If I want to do something with a Mid-Eastern flair, or something with some Asian flair, I can do that. If I want to do French, I can do French.”

Be sure to check on that menu to see what flavors of the world you will be treated to. You can then finish it off with something sweet — if you’ve got the room.

“After you’re having a great time here, you can always end it up even better by pairing some of our great dessert wines and dessert drinks with some in-house baking we have done,” Baxter said. “We are lucky enough to have a baker on-premise.”

Don’t sleep on their French press coffee, either, as that will pick you right up for your drive home!

If you’re ready for some fresh farm-to-table food, you can stop by the Heirloom Bistro at 7713 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.