LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Captain Archie’s in Little River is a staple in the area and was even named after a Grand Strand legend. Captain Archie “Poo” McLauchlin passed away on Oct. 27 but his legacy and restaurant live on.

“In 1981, Captain “Poo” McLauchlin decided he’d like to have a place to gather for fisherman to get together and tell tales, and stories and have a drink and things like that,” said General Manager Billy Riggs. The restaurant is known for this and its live music.

McLauchlin was well-known and well-liked. The swing bridge on South Carolina Highway 9 over the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway is now known as Captain Archie Neil “Poo” McLauchlin Swing Bridge. McLauchlin was such a big deal in the boating community the stars were struck by him.

“Some folks were telling the story at his celebration of life that we had here about how they showed up in Dale Earnhardt’s yacht,” said Riggs. “And that Dale at the time was just as enthralled with ‘Poo’ as other people were being in the presence of Dale Earnhardt.”

Riggs has hundreds of stories about McLauchlin. One of the few things as good as his stories is probably the food.

“I think it’s great,” said Riggs. “I weigh 240 pounds and it’s probably one of the reasons I do. I enjoy our food.”

Everyone enjoys what’s on this menu here. Like the Archie’s Burger. Two grilled patties, American cheese, chili, slaw, onion, bacon, lettuce and tomato. You know that one’s good — and popular too. But not nearly as popular or famous as the man it’s named after.

“The story goes, if you’re a boater, and you live in and around North Myrtle Beach, for years, and years, and years, if you pulled into any marina up and down the east coast, and they started the conversation, ‘Well where’s your home port? Where are you from?’ Those types of things. ‘North Myrtle Beach.’ ‘Well I guess you know Poo,'” said Riggs.

Even with McLauchlin’s passing, Captain Archie’s is still going strong.