MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — We are officially in December, and nothing says Christmas like a plate of warm cookies.

You can’t go to sleep on Christmas Eve without leaving out a big plate of cookies for Santa, and at Casey’s CookieWorx in Murrells Inlet, there are plenty of tasty creations to put a grin on St. Nick’s face, including a sugar cookie with a piece of the Christmas tree cake inside.

There’s something else special about Casey’s bakery — it’s right in the middle of her home.

“It’s sometimes a challenge,” owner Casey Greenzweig said. “What’s good is I’ve learned how to do a good work-life balance. So I structure my day like ‘OK, everything is going to be done by this time,’ and then at that point, mommy mode comes on and wife mode comes on.”

While Greenzweig is a full-time business owner, she’s also a full-time mom of three children and two dogs.

“I say my youngest is my director of quality control and product development,” she said. “My middle daughter is all in charge of my marketing as a 14-year-old … my son also always is helping me with ideas and head of quality control.”

Greenzweig started her business nearly three years ago. Now, she travels around the Grand Strand, hitting farmers markets, holiday events, and evening selling her cookies in local coffee shops and bakeries.

“I love seeing people take a bite of my cookie,” she said. “Like immediately, and then, like the smile goes across their face. This community is so uplifting and just so precious to me.”

While Casey’s CookieWorx has the perfect treats for the holiday season, the bakery is open 365 days a year.

What’s the secret to her perfectly thick and chewy cookies, you ask? It’s all about the butter.

“A lot of recipes will say use room-temperature butter,” Greenzweig said. “I don’t. I take butter right out of the fridge, and I cut it into cubes, and I put it into the mixer.”

In addition to being available at various farmers markets throughout the area, items from Casey’s CookieWorx can be ordered online in time for Santa’s arrival.