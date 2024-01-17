SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Right in the heart of Surfside Beach is the Cheesesteak Factory, which is not to be confused with the similar-sounding dessert-named restaurant chain.

Dustin Cornish and his wife moved to the Grand Strand from Rochester, New York, and took over the joint nine and a half years ago.

“When we first took over, we were primarily with the cheesesteaks,” Cornish said. “Then, we realized there’s a lot of Western New Yorkers around, so we started adding some Western New York items.”

That’s how their vast menu was born. They’ve expanded to include a weekly Friday Fish Fry, a signature Rochester ‘Trash Plate,’ and they just added wings to the menu. The root though, lies in the cheesesteak, and Cornish knows how to make a good one.

“The people from up north approve,” Cornish said.

He said a good cheesesteak comes down to two things: the beef and the roll. That’s why they start with raw meat and import their rolls from Port Chester, New York.

“It’s soft, but it holds up,” Cornish said. “It doesn’t fall apart from the juiciness of the steak.”

Cornish said cheese on a cheesesteak has always been a source of contention. Different people tend to like different things. At the Cheesesteak Factory, they give you the choice of provolone, white, American, Cheez Whiz, whatever your heart desires.

One of the first cheesesteaks on their menu is ‘The Wit.’ It has Cheez Whiz and onions, and it’s a popular pick for people from up north.

“The Philly folks come in, and they’re like, ‘you know what you’re talking about?!,” and I say, ‘yes, I do,’ Cornish said.

The Cheesesteak Factory is a family joint, and everything is fresh and homemade.

“We came down here with $1 and a dream,” Cornish said. “We found this place, and we’ve turned it into our own. “My wife and I do all the butcher work to the beef ourselves.”

He said they’re not a fast food spot. They’re a restaurant where you can get really good food, really fast.

“[The] bottom line is that this is real food that customers are getting, not processed and full of chemicals,” Cornish said.

The Cheesesteak Factory is off Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach, right next to Crabby Mikes.