MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With football season in full swing, there’s nothing better than getting in front of the TV and chowing down on a big ‘ol plate of chicken wings.

At Dirty Myrtle Wing Company, you’ll quickly learn it’s not your average wing joint and that their wings are unlike anything you’ve tried before.

“People ask me where I live, and I say near Myrtle Beach, and they say, ‘Oh, dirty Myrtle,'” owner and chef Troy Bennett said.

Hence the name, Dirty Myrtle Wing Company. The restaurant has been in Myrtle Beach for just about two months, and, so far, people and wings have been flying through the doors.

Bennett knows exactly what makes his business unique.

“We’re different,” he said. “We’re bald. We’re tattooed. Our wives are tattooed. You might walk in and see us and be like ‘wow,’ but we’re very inviting people, we’re very friendly people. We ride Harley’s. It’s who we are.”

Their wing flavors are also different, including one named ‘white girl wasted.’

“It’s a pumpkin spice with a pumpkin cream cheese drizzle,” Bennett said.

For those who like hot wings, they have those, too.

“Basically, it’s eight wings, 10 minutes,” he said. “I promise, it is the hottest thing you’ve ever tasted. I know people name different sauces [and] they’ve tried different challenges, but this by far will beat any expectations you [have]. If you beat the challenge, you get a t-shirt. On the back, it says ‘I beat Satan’s meat at the Dirty Myrtle Wing Company.’”

To date, only three people have taken on and completed the challenge. Bennett is not one of them.

“When I first created the sauce, I tried one and I would never do it again,” he said.

The menu also includes wing flavors for those who enjoy a little less heat. There’s a secret barbecue sauce, a creamy garlic parm, one that’s based on a glazed doughnut, and just in time for the holiday, some Thanksgiving-themed flavors.

Plus, everything is fresh and made in-house.

“There’s never negativity here,” Bennett said. “It’s always a fun place to be. I like to walk out of the kitchen and see people’s faces the first time they take a bite of our chicken because 9.9 out of 10 times, you see the biggest smile.”

The Dirty Myrtle Wing Company is located at the corner of Harrelson Boulevard and South Kings Highway.