CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — “Come hungry, leave full.”

That’s the motto at Fullbelly BBQ, which opened about a month ago in Carolina Forest.

News13 photo / Taylor Maresca

“It’s just all of the food that you grew up loving, said Drew Doss, the restaurant’s director of operations. “The first couple of weeks, we actually had to close early every day because we were selling out of food every single day.”

Everything at Fullbelly BBQ is made fresh, including an array of sauces, the decadent eclair cake and the sweet tea. However, that’s not the only thing that makes Fullbelly special.

“Unique isn’t the word that we’re going for,” Doss said.”We’re going for great, excellent. Our differentiator is we love what we do, we love to make barbecue, we love to make mac and cheese, we love to make all of this food.”

That passion goes back decades.

“Several recipes are actually my grandmother’s recipes that I grew up eating, Doss said. The eclair cake is one of my grandmother’s recipes. Every time that I’m having a bad day, I just go out back and have a little bite of it. It’s kind of like getting a hug from my grandma.”

And, of course, it isn’t Carolina barbeque if it isn’t a little messy.

“If you’re gonna get barbecue, you have to eat the ribs with your hands,” Doss said.

Doss said the team works tirelessly behind the scenes.

“We’ve had people that have volunteered to come in overnight at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning to keep everything run into the smoker the way it needs to be,” Doss said. “We had to buy another smoker. It’s the best problem ever.”

So not only does the kitchen radiate with heat from the smoker, it beams with passion.

“We love barbecue,” Doss said. “We don’t want to take shortcuts. We don’t want to take the easy out on anything.”

Fullbelly BBQ is in Carolina Forest at the corner of Carolina Bays Parkway and River Oaks Drive.