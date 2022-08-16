MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time to cool things off here with our next Beach Bites stop in Myrtle Beach.

Sweet Girlz Creamery strives for consistency, serving locals and vacationers alike. Originally from eastern Pennsylvania, co-owner Kari Alvaro has also welcomed a familiar brand to her business.

The business offers 20 Hershey flavors, including a vegan option. A lot of the ice cream is also gluten-free.

In addition to those options there are a handful of creations for one to choose from at this little shop by the shore. While paying homage to their Pennsylvania roots, the Sweet Girlz have made this place their own.

With that said, I was very pleased to hear one of their local favorites.

“Our brownie blast sundae. It is a chunk of brownie at the base of the bowl, two scoops of ice cream, with your choice of ice cream. Hot fudge, Oreo cookie crumble, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.”

I opted for chocolate sauce with chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream, needless to say that sundae was my breakfast for the day. This decision was not regretted!



Tasty treats aside though, it’s the allure of being welcomed inside with positivity, that helps solidify their regulars here.

“Honestly what sets us apart is our customer service,” Alvaro said. “We’re reliable. We’re open when we say we’re going to be open. What we bring to the table being in a saturated market is, we have a sweet that people want and need. “

Sounds pretty sweet to me.

If you’re close to the coast in Myrtle and would like to check them out, you can find Sweet Girlz Creamery at 9619 Shore Drive.