MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — If you drive up and down the Grand Strand, you’ll see there are plenty of mini-golf courses, seafood restaurants and beach stores. However, there is one thing there are not a lot of — breweries.

The beer business is far from micro throughout the rest of the U.S. There are nearly 10,000 serving their best right now. At Grand Strand Brewing Company they say Myrtle Beach is missing out.

“So, beer is made of four ingredients,” said Christophe Perdu, the head brewmaster at Grand Strand Brewing Company. “Barley, hops, water, and yeast.”

He makes it sound simple, but brewing good beer is anything but.

“We use reverse osmosis water,” Perdu said. “So that’s what separates us from a lot of the breweries in town, is that we’re completely filtering everything out of our water and then rebuilding it to mimic whatever we want to do. So if we want to make a German-style beer, I can mimic the water out in Munich. If I want to make a West Coast IPA, I can mimic the water out in California for that style of beer.”

A complete lesson on how beer is made could take a while, but Clayton Burrous, the owner and CEO at Grand Strand Brewing, can teach us how to run a successful brewery.

“We wanted to be a brewery first,” Burrous said. “And so one of the charming things about a brewery, especially a small local brewery, is that you can see the work being done. And so we definitely situated all the brewing equipment and laid the taproom out in a way that would make people feel that they were in the brewery.”

The brewery was opened in February 2021 by a group that was pretty passionate about beer.

“The vast majority of our team has been in the beer business for quite a long time,” Burrous said. “From our brewing team to our owners, that’s been our profession.”

But it didn’t take an expert to realize the Grand Strand is capable of plenty more breweries.

“I guess there’s five or six of us now,” Burrous said. “I think it would be great if there was a handful more. There’s an empty building around the corner from us. I wouldn’t care if was a brewery, as long as it was a good one. One of the great things about Myrtle Beach is it’s probably one of the last major markets that’s this empty with respect to local breweries. I mean if you go to Charleston, for example, there’s well over 50.”

And this craft-crew knew exactly where they wanted to be in Myrtle Beach. Downtown.

“In every single corner of this country where a brewery has moved into an industrial area, a warehouse district that was kind of worn down, a forgotten downtown like we’re in, and revitalized that area,” Burrous said. “There’s an American phenomenon, and I can’t explain it, that people will go to the worst neighborhood or the most undesirable place to drink beer, at a brewery.”

While things are getting bigger downtown, Grand Strand Brewing Company plans to keep things small.

“So we really, our business plan and the way we sized out the brewery was to satisfy the Grand Strand. Horry and Georgetown [counties],” Burrous said. “That’s our whole market. That’s where we want to sell beer. And that’s really our intent. We don’t have expanded distribution aspirations right now. Things could certainly happen. We feel like we’re most relevant and most effective the closer we are to the brewery. And there’s a lot of density in terms of bars, restaurants, people, grocery stores, what-have-you, super close to the brewery. So we can be one of the local breweries everybody is really proud of.

And while Grand Strand Brewing Company isn’t the king of beer, here beer is king.

Grand Strand Brewing has a full food menu and they even have vacation rentals upstairs they call the Brewer’s Lofts.