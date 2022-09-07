SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving.

“It’s the local spot. It’s not a chain,” said Steve Lennon, the owner of Joey Doggs. “It’s entertaining and you get good food.”

Can you think of any other reason to give Joey Doggs a try? Lennon recently retired from construction. However, he couldn’t sit idle for long, so he bought Joey Doggs.

“I’m a workaholic. I’ve always been a workaholic,” Lennon said. “How do you go from working 12 to 14 hours a day to doing nothing? I can’t do it. I gotta work.”

And he does work. The entire staff is just him and his wife.

“We do pretty good. Sometimes there’s a wait because it’s just the two of us, but that’s fine,” Lennon said. “I don’t mind. We satisfy the customers in the right time. The reviews are awesome. My customers love me I guess. I don’t know. My personality.”

This old dog isn’t serving up any new tricks, just the classics you’d expect to find at this American beach classic.

“I think our chili dogs, we sell more of than anything else. Our hot dogs go crazy. And our bacon cheeseburgers are big sellers,” Lennon said. “But we have so much on the menu that it’s something for everybody.”

When you are eating out of a dog dish it must be good, because most of the customers are repeats.

“They become friends now. They’re not just customers,” Lennon said. “I know what they eat. I’m ready for them. When they walk in the door I can throw the food on and I got it done before they realize it. Because I know them, you know what I mean?”

For a Toy Poodle price, you’re getting a Great Dane meal.

“The average customer spends about $12 dollars here max. That’s eating good,” Lennon said. And you can’t go to McDonald’s and get the same thing. Not for $12 dollars. Not prepared the right way.”

Lennon says to keep an eye on their online menu because they are always serving different specials and will post any menu updates there.