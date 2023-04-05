MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Could you run a business with your in-laws?

At Kaminsky’s Deli in Myrtle Beach, they’re doing it and they’re loving it. It’s a family affair, and they’re pumping out sandwiches as delicious as they are unique.

Back in February, Justin Williams reopened Kaminsky’s Deli with his in-laws.

“We work hand-in-hand on everything,” Williams said. “I mean in the very beginning when we were creating the menu, it was kind of like ‘Here, let me send you this, let me see what you guys think.’ And they’re like ‘I’d eat everything on that menu.’ And I’m like ‘great, so what do you think of the names?’ And we had a little alterations, things like that. But as a whole, me and Nana, we do primarily all of the sandwich building. You’ll meet Grandpy at the counter, and he’ll take your order. That’s Rob and Terri.”

It’s a unique menu, featuring sandwiches like ‘My Wife’s Lunch Break,’ ‘Pittsburgh Started It,’ and ‘The Portage County Kid.’



“And so late at night, I’d be making sandwiches for me and my wife, at like 11 o’clock after the kids went to bed on a Saturday night, and I’d make something and I’d say ‘I think I’m going to call it ‘The Portage County Kid.’ And that’s kind of brain-storming over the course of six to eight months, I kind of started making the names of the sandwiches before I made the sandwiches.”

Less than a year ago. Williams was a union carpenter in Cleveland, Ohio, but he always wanted to own a sandwich shop.

“It’s been kind of something that’s always been a dream of mine,” Williams said. “I was really sheltered in terms of cuisine. I was a meat-and-potatoes kid growing up. My family didn’t really eat a lot. When I was a younger man, I ended up meeting somebody who’s a financial advisor, and he took me out to all these nice restaurants, got me trying all kinds of different stuff. And the first sandwich I ever ate that really blew my mind was a pulled pork pita with kimchi. And so I had that, and I was like, ‘gosh there’s so much to be had.'”

Come hungry because these sandwiches are big. And it makes sense because Williams thinks this place is going to be a big deal.

“I think we are the greatest sandwich on the Grand Strand. Some of the things that we make, nobody else has. And there’s also a lot of creativity, a lot of heart and a lot of love in everything that we do.”

Do what you love. Love what you do.



Williams’ son, Cannon, even has a sandwich on the menu. It’s peanut butter and bananas with a strawberry dipping sauce. And it even comes with a side of ice cream.

If you want to check out Kaminsky’s Deli, they’re at 7223 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.