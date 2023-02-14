MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – There’s a wing joint in Myrtle Beach where you need to be careful with two things. Their Carolina Reaper and seven pepper facelift hot sauce, and saying their name, Kluck-It.

While it’s easy to say, if you don’t annunciate you might confuse some people. Something that is unmistakable, though, they care at Kluck-It.

“We care about the food that we serve. We put love and effort and time into the food and stuff that we serve. And I would never serve anything out of that kitchen that I wouldn’t eat myself. And I love all of the food that I make,” said Deanna Cooper, of Kluck-It. “I actually grew up in here, I’ve been in this kitchen since I was nine years old, so the fact that I can still eat the food and still really enjoy it I think says a lot.”

Getting to this point wasn’t easy. The research and development team at Kluck-It is just Deanna and her mom… and some others in the neighborhood.

“So we actually do make our own hot, mild, and lemon pepper. Our lemon pepper is wet, which isn’t something a lot of people are used to,” Cooper said. “We also make our own ranch, and it took so long to perfect the sauces. We would go around to businesses in the area and be like, ‘Okay, try this, and this one, and this one.’ And we just slowly but surely perfected our recipe. It took a while but we finally got there and now we sell it by the bottle.”

Not only are the recipes perfected, who Kluck-It caters to has changed a bit over the years.

“So at first it was more of a tourist thing. We tried aiming towards hotels and things like that,” Cooper said. “But over time the word has gotten around, we started to befriend more residential people and talk goes real fast so we’ve slowly but surly been able to get a lot more locals than tourists.”

Kluck-It also has pizzas, subs, burgers, and salads on the menu, so it’s more than just wings. They are located off Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.