MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fairly new restaurant in Myrtle Beach has people rolling in from up and down the Grand Strand. At Manta Sushi in Myrtle Beach, they’re combing hard work with quality ingredients.

“It is a lot of work, but it pays off,” said David Almakiz, general manager of Manta Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar. “Actually, our entire business has been built up really from locals and word-of-mouth, which we are so thankful for. We were expecting a slow January and everybody has turned out for the first two weeks, so it’s been really great.”

At Manta Sushi, they must be doing something right. And while they’re actually doing a lot right, Almakiz said most important of all is the quality of their product.

“We pride ourselves on very good quality fish,” said Almakiz. “All of our tuna is shipped in from Japan. All of our salmon is wild-caught Norwegian salmon, which we get about four whole fish a week. They come in fresh not frozen and we process them right here on site.”

And if you’ve ever had sushi, the best is usually made by the best.

“One of our sushi chefs is Matthew Tang,” said Almakiz. “He is the owner of this restaurant and he has been in Myrtle Beach doing sushi for over 10 years now.”

Manta Sushi has only been open for nine months, but they’re already getting a following.

“So, we provide a really great experience for our locals. One of the big things that keep people coming back every time they come in is a happy face,” said Almakiz. “We’re always greeting, sitting down, and as I said, we have a lot of specialty items you’re really not going to get in other places.”

This neighborhood sushi restaurant is benefiting from the best kind of advertising there is.

“All of that is thanks to word-of-mouth. We can’t be more thankful for the people that come in here,” said Almakiz. “Because every week I have somebody new saying ‘oh so-and-so sent me from blah-blah-blah.’ Every time I come into work it’s like a social meeting.”

They go by Manta Sushi, but their real name is Manta Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar, so yes — they have much more than sushi on their menu. They’re located on Kings Highway on the south end of Myrtle Beach.