HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In between the U.S. and the north pole is the teeny country known as Canada. It’s known for its cold temperatures, moose and ice hockey.

Obviously, we’re joking, because our neighbor to the north has a lot to offer. However, there’s one thing we don’t always associate with Canada: Food!

Right now, though, there’s a very popular Canadian dish on the menu at Nellie’s Pizza in the Burgess Community.

“I guess it’s our Canadian side,” owner Christian Petersen said. “We got the poutines.”

What is poutine, you ask? It’s an incredible concoction of french fries, brown gravy and cheese curds.

“If it’s not cheese curds, it’s not proper poutine,” Petersen said. “You can do it with other cheese, but, you know, it’s the curds.”

If you’re on a diet, this meal isn’t going to work. It’s deep-fried and smothered. It almost feels American.

“I can’t believe it wasn’t invented in America and someone’s bringing it to Canada,” Petersen said. “To me, this is backwards. But it started off in Quebec, I think Quebec City, if I’m right. I could be wrong, but it’s definitely a French dish. French Canadian. Who doesn’t like fries? Who doesn’t like cheese? Who doesn’t like gravy? Put it together.”

Pizza remains the biggest seller at the shop owned by Petersen and his wife, Nellie. He said it took them four months just to perfect the dough.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “It’s a lot of dedication, commitment, but it’s rewarding. It’s rewarding now because [of] the feeling that we’re doing well, but we’re also looking to the future knowing that we’re going to be building this the way that we want to build it. We’ve got a lot on the line, especially coming from Canada. We made a big commitment and a big change in our lives, so we have to make this happen.”

One thing Canadian you might notice about Peterson is accent, but his work ethic is also top notch.

“I think a lot of people get the impression that if you own a restaurant you’re just going to be able to hover around, make sure everyone’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” he said. “No. No. Maybe five to 10 years down the road, maybe 20 years down the road. For me, I’m here every day, seven days a week. My next day off is going to be Thanksgiving. My last day off was Christmas.”

Canadian Thanksgiving or American?

“There’s no Canadian Thanksgiving here, so I’m going to have to wait.”

Something else Canadian on the menu: Moose knuckles, a fried dough topped with dessert toppings and plenty of calories.

Nellie’s is on Highway 707 near Bay Road in the J Mike Plaza in the Burgess community.