MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking for something more unique for breakfast or lunch, Old Town Crepes in Myrtle Beach is serving up a smorgasbord of European culture.

“I was dreaming about small place with the crepes,” says Old Town Crepes owner, Tetyana Romanenko. “I really love the crepes.”

Dreams can come true with enough determination, and there’s no shortage of that with Old Town Crepes.

“We didn’t give any advertisement,” says Romanenko, “we were scared, we were intimidated.”That intimidation came from this being the first business Romanenko opened with her husband in 2019. Hungry customers gave them a chance, and found incredible quality.

“Our kitchen is a kitchen from scratch,” says Romanenko. “Whatever we do here, we do it per order. Everything that is prepped before is prepped by us. We don’t buy ready food that needs to be defrosted. We cook everything on our menu on a recipe. It’s our own recipe.”

If only you could be back in the kitchen, to see the craft and love put into every plate, like their crepes.

“It’s like a wrap. There is a 16-inch skillet, you spread the dough, swirl it, flip it, and stuff it wherever it needs to be stuffed.”

With the consistency of a super thin pancake, it almost melts in your mouth. But it’s not just about crepes at Old Town Crepes.

“We have also our special dish called chacapuri,” says Romanenko. “It’s a Mediterranean flat bread stuffed with plenty of cheese.”

The menu and quality of work at Old Town Crepes is leaving a mark on their customers.

“When I see people enjoying the dishes, they say ‘wow!’ I am not only proud, but I am happy,” say Romanenko. “Happy that I can make a product for them, that they like and love. The taste and quality of out product.”

And there’s much more to try if you’re looking to branch out for brunch plans and beyond.

The owners of Old Town Crepes are from Ukraine and are collecting donations for victims of the war. If you want to stop by to donate or eat, Old Town Crepes is located at Business 17 and 42nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.