LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — If dining al fresco is your favorite way to do it, there’s a big spot in Little River that has more outdoor seats than indoor. Patio’s Tiki Bar and Grill has grown significantly since its opening in 2011.

“We’re right at about 240 seats now,” said Patio’s owner Ken Ercole. “From the original, I guess it was 50.”

When you think tiki, don’t think tiny. At least not at Patio’s. It’s now a Little River staple, but Ercole started somewhere else.

“Well I had one of the first New York-style delis down here on Highway 9,” said Ercole. “And I had just gotten together with my wife. And she had tended bar on the beach for about 25 years. And a customer I got to meet about six months before at my deli, he come in, retired out of Connecticut, was a home builder, and I asked him, ‘What do you think about going into the restaurant business?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know anything about it.’ I said, ‘Perfect, I need somebody to build it.’ So he built it. And he’s been with me ever since. So him, myself and my wife are three partners.”

Most of the menu is fairly basic, with burgers, wraps, and sandwiches, but they do have a sushi bar.

If you do check out Patio’s, you might run into one of your neighbors.

“We probably do 75% locals,” said Ercole. “You know, it’s great. And then in the summer, you get the push, but mostly it’s from locals and their family in town.”

The locals will be there, and when he’s not at a Jets game, Ken will be there too, probably because of you.

“The people. I really do,” said Ercole. “People keep asking, ‘When are you going to retire?’ What for? I like it.”

Patio’s Tiki Bar and Grill is in Little River, right next to the Big M Casino port on Mineola Avenue.