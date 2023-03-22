PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Part of the beauty of going out for dinner and drinks is sitting back while others work for you. But at Pawleys Tap & Pour, you serve yourself. It’s a high-tech way to sample everything from sours to stouts.

“You’re able to taste so many different beers,” said Debra Guglielmi, owner of Pawleys Tap & Pour. “You can pour as little as just an ounce.”

And we’re not just talking beer. There are 40 different things on tap.

“So we start from our sours, to IPAs, stouts, we have everything on the tap,” Guglielmi said. “We try to go with mostly all of the local breweries, as you can see.”

So how’s it all done? Guglielmi can explain it best.

“What we do is you come in, and we get your driver’s license. And we scan it,” Guglielmi said. “Then, you’re going to get a wrist bracelet. And all these little IPads here, you’re gonna activate it with your wristband. Watch a 10-second introduction on how to pour your beer. And then you’re gonna hit it again. And you’re gonna pour as much or as little as you want. Each bracelet has 48 ounces. After that, the bracelet stops. We have to make sure you’re okay. And then we can put on another 16 ounces of beer for you.”

If beer isn’t your thing, there’s also a full bar. Or how about a root beer instead? With Tap and Pour in your name, beer’s expected. But food?

“A lot of guests will come here, and when they see our menu, they’re very surprised,” Guglielmi said. “They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe all the food you have.’ And we do everything from prime rib on Saturday nights, shrimp and grits, Thursday night is Italian night. We do sandwiches, salads, dinner entrees. On Sundays, we do brunch.”

In a town full of fantastic food, you’ve got to keep up.

“Someone once asked us, a year ago, ‘what’s going to make us better?’ And we just want to be as good as we already have here in Pawleys Island,” Guglielmi said.

Pawleys Tap & Pour also has a beer club, growlers, and they host special events. Debra also does catering on and off-site. They’re on Highway 17 at Litchfield Drive in Pawleys Island.