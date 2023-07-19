NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For many, making new friends is easier said than done, but at Reina’s Bakery in North Myrtle Beach, they’ve found that the best way to get to know your neighbors is with kindness and incredible cakes.

Felipe Ramos and his wife, Reina Morales, own Reina’s Bakery. They haven’t been here long, so just about all of their customers are new. But while they love the new faces they see every day, it’s the ones that come back that they enjoy the most.

“We’re getting a lot of new customers because they’re hearing it from their neighbors and stuff, and then we’re getting a lot of repeat customers,” said Ramos said. “They are very important to us. Because we want to have our business and we want to make everybody happy and enjoy our stuff.”

They have everything you see at most bakeries. But their specialty…

“My tres leches,” Morales said. “We put a fresh fruit in the middle. We can put in fresh strawberries, pineapple, peaches. We got the juice of the leches, very good, too. Any kind of fruit you want in the middle. It’s a really good cake.”

Baking started as a hobby for Morales, but her talents in the kitchen started taking over her free time.

“It comes like a hobby I do my whole life,” she said. “It’s his birthday. It’s my sister’s birthday. It’s my uncle’s birthday. My niece’s birthday. OK, let’s go do a cake. But it became a job when they started ordering from me.”

Now, we all can order these incredible cakes. Since opening the bakery last October the baking is all done here. While that’s keeping her away from home, it’s not keeping her away from her family.

“Yeah, for me, family’s first,” Morale said. “For me, it’s very important to have my kids working and help me every morning. Come six o’clock in the morning when they have school. Like I said, this is my dream. I have him with me over here. Three kids, show them how to work.”

Reina’s Bakery is located in the North Beach Plaza on Business 17 and West Port Drive. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. While they do have a large assortment of baked goods on hand, for their specialty cakes, it’s best to order ahead.