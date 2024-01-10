MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — You know Uncle Tito’s on the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk, but the truck parked in front of it is Rocco’s Authentic Street Food, where they are serving up authentic Hispanic flavors.

Everything at Rocco’s is fresh, homemade and made up of simple ingredients.

The owner and operator, Justin Falcone, is an Army veteran. After his service, when he met his wife, had his son, and moved to the Grand Strand, he knew he had to follow his passion.

“I realized that my passion was cooking,” Falcone said. “Why not work for yourself? So, I saved up everything I had and risked it all and got Rocco’s.”

Rocco’s serves up delicious Hispanic cuisine like tacos, empanadas, rice bowls and their famous quesadilla. It weighs two and a half pounds, and it’s made ‘Rocco’s Way,”

Falcone says the ‘Rocco’s Way’ quesadilla became famous because a customer requested it.

“They came up to the truck one day and were like, ‘I want a quesadilla.’ I said, ‘OK, sure. What would you like on it?’ He said, ‘Make it Rocco’s Way.’ So, I went back there, and I just put together what I thought would taste good with the ingredients that I had.”

That’s how the ‘Rocco’s Way’ quesadilla was born. It is filled with six types of cheeses, your choice of meat and a homemade ahi verde sauce.

Rocco’s operates out of a food truck, but you can also get their full menu inside Uncle Tito’s, where there are extra menu items like wings, burgers and other bar foods.

“We strive for simplicity and consistency and just to give everyone an affordable, good, cheaper bite to eat,” Falcone said.

Falcone said he hopes Rocco’s serves as an easy, quick and delicious spot to grab a bite on those busy summer nights when many of the MarshWalk restaurants might be booked up.

“Without the community, I don’t think we would be where we are today,” he said.

When you step up to order at Rocco’s, you’ll get more than just a delicious plate of food. You’ll gett good conversation.

“I love talking to each and every customer, hearing their story, getting that connection,” Falcone said. “We try to offer more than just food, we offer friendship as well.”

Rocco’s Authentic Street Food can be found all over the Grand Strand at festivals and private events, but if you’re craving a two-pound quesadilla, you can find them inside Uncle Tito’s in Murrells Inlet where their full menu is served all year long.