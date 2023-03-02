PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Perfecting our favorite comfort foods is no small task. But at Rustic Table in Pawleys Island, they may have found the recipe for success.

“We’re more rustic. I mean our name is the Rustic Table,” said Billy Horner, sous chef at Rustic Table. “We do a lot of comfort food.”

And the secret’s out. Rustic Table is a neighborhood spot being recognized nationally.

“We have a really great following. We’re pretty much always voted one of the best brunches,” Horner said. “And like I said we have a very talented chef to lead us and a really great following.”

The food is hard to describe. It’s fancy yet recognizable. And it’s for everyone, from foodies to 4-year-olds.

“We’re a higher end comfort food restaurant,” Horner said. “We try to use the highest quality products that we possibly can so we do stand out from other restaurants. We’ve had great business for the last eight years so, and it’s just getting busier every year.”

And while folks are flocking from everywhere, their favorite customers are the ones from here.

“They ask about our specials and what we’re going to do,” Horner said. “I’ll come out or Adam, the owner will come out and talk to them. Let them know what we’re thinking of doing for the specials to try to give them something different every day, so they’re not eating the same thing every day. They’re pretty much our family because I see them more than I do my family.”

And while meatloaf, country fried steak, and fried chicken is on the menu, this is far beyond home cooking.

“I just think we stand out from a lot of different… we’re a great destination to come to because of the food that we put out. I mean we have a really great menu,” Horner said. “I have a lot of great chefs that work to the best that they possibly can to put out great food.”

Rustic Table has a full bar as well as indoor and outdoor dining and brunch on the weekends. They’re located at the Island Shops in Pawleys Island.