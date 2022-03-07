Myrtle Beach (WBTW) – Simply Southern Smokehouse, where for $12 you get dinner and a show.

“Well we’re probably one of the most affordable buffets along the beach,” says Jason Cox, general manager of Simply Southern Smokehouse. “We offer a good selection of southern comfort food. We fresh cook our pork every day, ribs, our baked chicken we cook in our smoker also.”

There’s always a lot cooking at Simply Southern, on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, like their specialty, fried chicken.

“We have one of the best fried chicken around,” says Cox. “It’s fresh chicken. It’s dredged like you would at home. We take the time to do it right. Our fried chicken is real simple. You know we season our flour with common of the shelf items. There’s nothing necessarily secret. We just do it like you would at home. You just don’t have to be at home to do it or eat it.”

Like everything at Simply Southern, maybe the secret is the way it’s done.

“It’s fresh made. It’s home cooking. It’s like a lotta people’s mommas used to make,” says Cox. “We’re an excellent value and it’s all you can eat.”

Unlike at momma’s you can put your elbows on the table and even chew with your mouth open. But similar to home, you’ll get to know the folks sitting around you.

“We know them by name,” says Cox. “When we come out with something new, we have them try it out just to sample and get their honest opinion. And we’ve adjusted recipes because of that.”

So come for the food and stay for the music, or come for the music and stay for the food. Either way, you can’t go wrong at Simply Southern Smokehouse.