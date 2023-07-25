MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — We’re in the dog days of summer and finding a way to cool down isn’t always easy. A trip to the beach can be more work than enjoyment. Getting out of town is too expensive. So what about ice cream?

At Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream in Murrells Inlet, they offer something sweet, cool, and fun.

“There’s a lot,” Stella’s owner Haley King said. “We have about 130 different recipes, I believe.”

As long as you like ice cream you’ll find a flavor you like at Stella’s. King owns the year-and-a-half old shop. Her dad runs it. He’s worked with food for decades, but Haley…

“I went to school for physical therapy,” she said. “I loved it, it’s a great career, but a lot of people don’t like to go to physical therapy. They associate it with pain. Ice cream, they’re a little more happy. They come in, they’re excited.”

There’s a lot to be excited about with flavors like glazed donut, caramel pretzel swirl and banana pudding. They’re trying new things, and it’s paying off — one, two, or three scoops at a time.

“It’s really good. It’s really cool to create something,” King said. “It’s super nerve-wracking and scary to open a brand new business, with no name behind it, so opening a new business and getting great feedback on your product that you’re like, ‘I don’t know how to make lemon blueberry cheesecake, let’s just wing it.’ And people are like, ‘We love it, that’s one of our favorite flavors.’ And now that we’re a year-and-a-half in, getting people like, ‘Oh we came here last year. And we love coming here. So now, it’s a tradition for us.’ So it’s really cool.”

Almost as cool as Stella herself. No she doesn’t work here. Stella is Haley’s 12-year-old German shepherd. A face this cute needed to be the mascot. Haley knows what she’s doing behind the scenes and in the kitchen. This place is tailored to her taste, and lucky for us — she has good taste.

“And the fun thing about my job is being able to be creative and coming up with whatever kind of flavor we want to,” King said. “Or you know, our chocolate isn’t chocolaty enough, so let’s add some extra to it. So you kind of have that flexibility of tweaking the flavors. They all get to be tailored to my personal taste.

“Honestly, I thrive better in a chaotic situation, so it’s more fun getting to have moving parts. We also make our own waffle cones, and we run through those every single day. We have to have a whole shift dedicated to just making waffle cones. No day off in the ice cream business.”

Good news ice cream lovers. Stella’s just opened a second location in Conway.