MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you can’t handle the heat, don’t worry, there’s plenty on the menu for everyone at Thai Lao in Myrtle Beach. However, spice lovers, don’t worry, there’s plenty of heat if that’s what suits your tastebuds.

“Exciting,” said Lisa Anderson, co-owner of Thai Lao. “I want somebody to come in and say ‘I want something good and hot.’ And I say ‘You come to the right place.'”

Like a summer day in Myrtle Beach, it’s sizzling at Thai Lao.

“We do real spicy and authentic,” said the other co-owner of Thai Lao, Jundee Kanphet. “And customer comes in and say, ‘I want some real Thai.’ OK, we do it.”

It’s real Thai here. Anderson and Kanphet worked with food for years before they opened Thai Lao in 2015. While their menu features all the popular Thai favorites like curry and pad thai, they also incorporate Lao spices and ingredients into these flavorful, festive, foods.

“We’re different. That’s what we say right? They might like a real Thai, but we’re Lao and Thai together, so we might be more exciting food, good food, hot food. Tasty you know?” said Anderson. “We have papaya salad, it’s No. 1.”

While the menu at every restaurant we’ve featured is different, one thing at every restaurant is the same, it’s a lot of work.

“When you have your own restaurant, it seems like you’re always here,” Anderson said. “You always work harder. You go shopping, she goes shopping.”

You’ll find Anderson or Kanphet in the kitchen seven days of week at the restaurant. But at home?

“At home, I’m not the cook. My husband cooks. But June? June doesn’t cook.”

Thai Lao is on North Kings Highway in downtown Myrtle Beach. It’s open every day for lunch and dinner.