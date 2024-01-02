MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — We’ve all been “hangry” before — you know, angry because you’re hungry. Well, at The Grumpy Mustache restaurant in Murrells Inlet, if you come in grumpy, you’ll surely leave happy.

The Grumpy Mustache might seem like a funny name for a restaurant, but it starts with the owner.

“It started as a TikTok reel that my wife Betty did,” co-owner Greg Tyler said. “She used to creep up on me and scare me. I always answered it kind of grumpy.”

Tyler and co-owner Betty Budd moved to the Grand Strand from Michigan and brought their native flavors down to South Carolina with them.

“We decided to bring a lot of the flavors of Detroit down here,” Tyler said. “Detroit fries, Coney fries, things of that nature.”

Detroit is famous for its coney dogs, Tyler said. They come with two very important components.

The first is the hot dog.

“These have a snap when you bite into it,” Tyle said.

Next is the chili.

“In Detroit, there’s National and there’s American (chili styles), and people get in fistfights over which one is better,” Tyler said. “We had to find a recipe that worked. It’s pretty dang good.”

They also have homemade sauces and french fries, and it’s all fresh.

“He’s really in here rolling the meatballs and making them at seven in the morning,” Budd said. “We’re making the potato salad. We’re making the chicken salad. Everything on our menu is homemade.”

They also do everything they can to give back to the community. They have fundraisers for animal shelters and work with the nonprofit group SOS Care to employ people with disabilities. The Grumpy Mustache is a Champion Autism Network certified “autism ready” restaurant, so it’s a safe place where anyone can enjoy good food and good times.

“It’s important to be aware of what’s going on in your local community,” Budd said. “I wasn’t expecting the local community to be so large and awesome. That was really just a good feeling to be welcomed.”

When it comes to working with your spouse, some might say it’s impossible. But for Tyler and Budd, it’s something they’ve always wanted.

“It’s actually been a little a lot less stressful than I thought it was going to be,” Tyler said.

Budd agreed.

“It’s been awesome,” she said. “We’ve been together a long time, so it was a new challenge that we needed.”

The restaurant is located at the corner of Highway 17 and Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet.