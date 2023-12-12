SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are only a handful of places to get authentic Filipino food on the Grand Strand, and at a new restaurant in Surfside Beach, they’re fusing classic American dishes with Filipino flair.

Opening a restaurant like the Manila Grille has been a dream of more than 30 years for co-owner Michael Martin.

“My kids are 17 and 19, so it’s kind of my turn to do something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Martin said.

The restaurant opened in April.

“The main inspiration would be the lumpia, which is our egg rolls, Filipino egg rolls,” Martin said. “My mother used to make them in the 80s and 90s and sold them at yard sales, and I used to help roll them when I was a kid, so I’ve been rolling lumpia since I was a baby.

“If you look, I have probably the longest lumpia list definitely on the Grand Strand. I daresay maybe in the world. I have a Reuben sandwich lumpia, I have a cheesesteak lumpia. I’ve got a fried pickle and cheese lumpia; it’s kind of a ‘big dill.’”

In addition to the lumpia, the restaurant officers chicken adobo and Filipino street barbecue.

Martin and co-owner Matt Lamb are the only two cooks in the kitchen.

“It’s kind of like a Five Guys, but there’s only two guys, ” Martin said.

The food is top-tier, but you’ll also be hit with personal flair the moment you walk in the door.

“I call it my therapy wall,” Martin said. “Anytime I get stressed or inspired or just get bored, I’ll come out here and paint another movie character on the wall. The statues up there of Lapulapu, that’s been in my family for years.”

Besides being a co-owner Martin wears a lot of hats. He’s the CEO, dishwasher, interior designer and head chef.

“I rolled over 100 lumpia yesterday, over 100 egg rolls yesterday,” he said “It’s what I do.”

The Manila Grille is located in the Deerfield Plaza off Highway 17 Business next to Harbor Freight and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. You can eat in or order online for pickup or delivery.