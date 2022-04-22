LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — In Little River there’s a divine destination that’ll have you saying “amen” before and after your meal.

The Parson’s Table was built in 1885, but back then it was the first Little River Methodist Church. In 1952 it was converted into a community meeting place. Then, in 1978, the building was moved and has served as a restaurant ever since. While there are no pews, pulpit or pipe organ, you’re not going to mistake what this building once was.

“Our number one stained glass that St. Matthew,” executive chef of The Parson’s Table, Jake Rowles, said. “I don’t know the date or the price on it, but that’s the stained glass that everyone has to see when they walk out of here.”

There isn’t any jousting or pirates at this heavenly hangout. It’s a different atmosphere inside The Parson’s Table.

“We are not neon lights. We are not Bermuda shorts and flip flops, not to say that you can’t wear that in here, but we prefer to take it to the next level,” says Rowles. “We want to make sure you’re in here to enjoy a nice event. We’re not just trying to turn and burn you out of here.”

That recipe has been a success.

“We’ve been asked to franchise a whole lot, and there’s something about this building that you can’t mimic, you can’t imitate,” says Rowles. “The history in this place, the history of Little River, the surrounding area, the community that supported us, the community that we support. It’s a gem. It’s not necessarily a hidden gem because it’s right here on 17, but we enjoy the aspect of being the one-and-only Parson’s Table.”

So come for the bread and wine, but stay for the sesame seared tuna, maple bourbon glazed pork chop and crème brûlée. Best of all, The Parson’s Table is open more than just on Sundays.