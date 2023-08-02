NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Theo’s Pancake House in North Myrtle Beach was opened in 2019 by a pair of brothers in their mid-70s. While it’s only been open for four years, these food experts have been doing divine dishes for decades. And ‘Theo’ thinks they saved the best for last.

“I have built a lot of restaurants,” said George Kartsaklis, former owner of Theo’s Pancake House. “This is the best.”

In 1959, Kartsaklis moved to the U.S. from Greece and got a degree in mathematics from the University of Rochester in New York. After teaching college for three years, he made a major career move and opened up his first restaurant. Then, in 1979, George made yet another big move, south.

“I came for vacation with my little kids, Kartsaklis said. “I liked the town. I went back. I sold my business in New York and moved here.”

“So he has been in Myrtle Beach for 44 years. And he actually came and opened, his first restaurant was a small Italian place,” said Matt Richards, Kartsaklis’ son-in-law and current co-owner of Theo’s. “And after that, he got the idea that breakfast was the go-to in Myrtle. And then at one time, he had seven possibly eight places, at one time.”

Before retiring George opened up Theo’s.

“And so him and his brother, they’re both Greek, they both were about 75 76-years-old at the time, decided to, give it one last, this was his last hurrah,” said Richards.

Recently, he passed the reins over to his kids and grandkids, but he still comes in every day.

“I come in for about four or five hours to spend some time,” he said. “I cannot stay home all day long. I help them when they need help. I sit there. I enjoy talking to people. I have made a lot of acquaintances. They want to see Theo sitting there. A lot of customers.”

Theo means uncle in Greek, and every day more people come to visit their new favorite uncle.

“He set us up for success,” Richards said. “People are slowly but surely getting to know Theo’s more and more. They say ‘Every time I’m here, I come one week out of every summer. Our last stop is Theo’s or our first stop is Theo’s.’ We hear that on a daily basis constantly. They say ‘This is our last stop before we leave, or this is our first stop.’ And they love seeing Theo over there.”

Kartsaklis said if there is ever a line to get in it’ll only be 10 minutes until you’re seated. And he says they’re so efficient that you’ll have your food on the table 10 minutes after that.

Theo’s is on Highway 17 next to Arcadia Shores Golf Club.