MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are a lot of famous breakfast spots along the Grand Strand, but there are also a few gems that can easily be missed. For this Beach Bites we will be very close close to the coast, just a bit off the beaten path.

Victoria’s Country Cookin’ has been a Myrtle Beach mainstay for more than 25 years, and

with its great history, current owner Becky Inami decided to keep things as they were — including it’s name.

Paying homage to Victoria, Miss Vicky as they call her, isn’t only accomplished by the name.

Treating customers like family has clearly been the go to for years.

“It’s not just about the food,” Inami said. “You can go to any restaurant in Myrtle Beach, the food is outstanding, but you don’t get that relationship with the staff that you do here.”

With the hustle and bustle of tourism closer to the coast, it’s tough to have that true sense of community with customers, but they sure are doing something right at this joint. To the point of regulars pitching in on busy days.

“I have customers that when they see that we’re busy, they buss tables,” Inami said. “I have several women that are regulars, two, three times a day. They will grab the silverware bin and roll silverware for us. I can guarantee you, you go to any place in Myrtle Beach and you will never find that.”

The camaraderie at this place is so pleasant. This of course all goes hand in hand with good country cooking at a great price.

“I still want to provide a good home cooked meal on a budget that everyone can afford,” Inami said. “When you look around we’ve got all these senior citizens that tend to come here. They’re on a fixed income.”

The most expensive item on their menu falls just shy of $10, so this place is good for your wallet, your taste buds and good for your spirits.

“This is my church, it is,” Inami said. “I think a lot of people that come here two, three, sometimes four times a day feel the same way.”

Well hallelujah to that!

If you’re looking to get your breakfast on, they serve it all day at Victoria’s, but for whatever you’re in the mood for you can find this spot at 1102 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.