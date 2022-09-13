MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In Myrtle Beach, there’s a fairly new restaurant that features an eclectic menu with a southern spin that’s proud of who they serve. At Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, there’s no parking and not many seats, but there is a lot of determination.

“As a matter of fact, when I talked to my husband about the idea of opening the restaurant, it was right on the heels of my mom passing away,” said Jess Sagun, co-owner of Winna’s Kitchen.

“And you do crazy things when you’re grieving. But you also start thinking about kind of your legacy and what you’re leaving behind and what you want to do that you haven’t done,” she said.

Jess and her daughter Kinsey got cooking on this new restaurant idea. There was just one more person they had to convince, and she did it with pure honesty.

“So when I spoke to my husband about it, I led with, ‘I know this is a bad idea. I know most restaurants fail in the first year. I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and I know we don’t really have the money to do this. But we’re going to do it anyway,'” Sagun said. “And he was just like, ‘I have a feeling it is, resistance is futile.'”

They’re doing it, and they’re serving it all. What’s their style?

“Eclectic. We’re very inspired by different food cultures,” Sagun said. “I’m always seeking out different kinds of food and different food cultures to see how we can incorporate that into what we do. I mean we are southern to the core. We are, I’m born and raised in South Carolina. So everything we do here will kind of have some kind of southern spin on it.”

Besides feeding their everyday customers, they are also feeding folks that might not always be used to gourmet meals. They came up with the ‘Number One.’ It’s $5 and when you order it, no questions asked.

“We had a guy, a few days ago, met one of our staff, found out they worked here,” Sagun said. “And he said, ‘Do you work at Winna’s Restaurant?’ And Kristy, who works in our kitchen, she was like, ‘Yeah.’ And he was like, ‘You know you guys fed me last year when I was homeless.’ He was like, ‘It saved my life.’ And now he was like, ‘I’m off the street and I’m doing great.’ And so when you hear stories like that it’s worth it.”

Winna’s Kitchen is named after Jess’ mom who recently passed away. Tuesday is their one-year anniversary. Also, Winna’s Kitchen will be on the Cooking Channel’s new show, ‘Chef Swap at the Beach,’ set to premiere Oct. 1.