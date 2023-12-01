MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It can be upsetting to see your favorite Grand Strand eatery disappear, but those who work in the industry say they are focused on making sure that doesn’t happen.

B.J. Beaver, the workforce manager for the nonprofit Partnership Grand Strand, said that with the region recovering back to pre-pandemic levels, the focus is turning to getting more people engaged in the workforce.

“Hospitality is our bread and butter in Myrtle Beach and Horry County,” Beaver said.

Businesses can either make it or break it.

“What we are seeing is that as Myrtle Beach grows, and our community grows and more people come in, there’s a higher demand for services,” Beaver said.

Right now, not enough people are stepping into the workforce, Beaver said.

“Our unemployment rate is really low,” Beaver said. “We are below 3 percent right now, but what’s lacking is as jobs are created and not everyone who is moving to our community may be looking to join the workforce, that’s where we are seeing that gap.”

As a result, some businesses are being forced to close. Some closed for good at the start of the so-called shoulder season and others just recently closed, among them the Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant and Brick Oven in Myrtle Beach, which closed on Aug. 31.

“It is with a heavy heart after 5 years I must say goodbye to Hot Tomato and all our customers with the lease coming to an end,” the owner said in a social media post. “I am looking forward to a simpler life for my family and me, as it’s been an especially hard road since COVID began 3 years ago.”

Mr. Fish Restaurant, a go-to seafood spot for many people, also closed in August after 14 years of serving the community. The decision came only a few days after the restaurant could not open on a Friday night because of low staffing.

“Due to inconsistent staffing, we’ve made the tough decision to close permanently today, August 31st,” the owners said in a social media post. “Thank you for 14 years of love and support. Come see us at the seafood market.”

More recently, another long-standing favorite in Myrtle Beach — Donut Man — closed down after being in business for 10 years. At least two other businesses — Indulge Italian Eatery in Carolina Forest and Bourbon and Breeze in North Myrtle Beach — closed recently after operating for not more than a year.

Beaver said there are only about 4,000 people in the labor force who are not working, leading to the conclusion that there are simply not enough people engaged in the workforce to meet the high demand of jobs.

“So, where we are focusing is really on the higher education and high school level of making sure students are aware of the different career opportunities in our community and that we are bridging that gap between education and employment, so that when they do graduate at whatever level there’s an opportunity for them to stay here locally.” Beaver said.

Beaver said Partnership Grand Strand recently launched a new Career Readiness Showcase program in partnership with Horry County Schools. Through the program about 25 business owners will go into the county’s 11 high schools to help start bridging the gap.

