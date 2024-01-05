MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Friday is the last day for business owners to register for Restaurant Week South Carolina, an 11-day celebration of the local hospitality industry begins on Jan 11.

Nnameke Orr, executive chef for the Heidi’s Corner Restaurant Group, said he is pleased to be a part of the event.

“A chef’s dream is always to be able to have that outlet for that creativity and to be able to have that opportunity to do that for an entire month or entire weeks, that’s just like a kid in the playground, why wouldn’t you like that?” Orr said.

Orr said he is preparing a progressive menu with local fish, fresh side dishes and drink pairings.

“My idea is hopefully everybody comes in and tries everything, so if everybody can come in all week, I’ll be happy with that,” Orr said.

In years past, Restaurant Week has been a successful event for the business.

Cory Richardson, assistant general manager of Heidi’s Corner Restaurant Group, said they have had folks come in on a Wednesday night to get one of the tasting menus and come in the very next night to get the other options.

“They want to try it all,” said Richardson.

Restaurant Week South Carolina was established in 2010 with a goal of putting South Carolina on the map as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation.

Victoria Tobin, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association called it “the tastiest time of the year.”

The annual event runs from Jan. 11-21 and includes a variety of restaurant options.

“We just want to make sure we get folks out there trying some exciting cuisine options in their neighborhoods,” Tobin said, adding that it’s something that benefits the entire Grand Strand.

“Every resident benefits from a robust local economy,” Tobin said. “Some of the things we see as locals is lower taxes because of all the tax collection that comes from the hospitality industry.”

The event been a game-changer for participating business owners. For some, it’s getting their name out; for others, it’s an opportunity to try out a new menu item.

“What we have learned over the last couple years is that not only is it great for business obviously it generates revenue, but it also generates awareness for South Carolina eateries and Myrtle Beach eateries but it’s also great for the guest,” Richardson said.

Hook & Barrel is currently closed for construction but will reopen on Jan. 16. According to management, once it is back open, special Restaurant Week menus will run through the end of the month.

So far, about 20 Grand Strand restaurants are participating this year. However, others could still join in. If you are a business owner and want to participate, Friday is the last day to register online.