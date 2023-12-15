CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — As the population in Carolina Forest continues to expand, the area has become a top spot for new businesses.

One of those new businesses is Knowledge Perk Coffee Company, which will be opening at the start of the new year.

“What better place than to choose a place where it is growing and we want to be part of the community as well,” co-owner Sandra Savo said.

The small-batch roastery coming from Rock Hill, South Carolina, is bringing something new to the table.

“We have a connection with every farm we work with,” co-owner Tammy Wells said. “We want to buy the highest quality green coffee that we can. We small-batch roast it, bring it here, and we want our customers to experience not just a cup of coffee but the very best coffee they can get.”

Savo said the Knowledge Perk is coming to Carolina Forest with a mission in mind.

“[We want to] teach everybody what is coffee in the process and how you can get different notes, different flavors of each coffee as well,” Savo said. “So that’s why it’s called Knowledge Perk, because we want to educate our customers.”

Fabiola Johnson has lived in the Carolina Forest area for 10 years. Three years ago, she opened Kosta Bowls, a healthy food option that she believed would benefit the community.

“I really love the fact that when people come in and I watch my customers and they take that first bite, they go, ‘mmm this is good,'” Johnson said.

It’s also good for a growing community to have plenty of different options, Johnson said.

“[There definitely] has been a lot of growth, and there continues to be a focus on who is the right fit for the area and making sure they have something different to offer to the community,” Johnson said.”

Other restaurants that have opened in the area recently include Fullbelly BBQ, which had its grand opening in October, and Scrambled Kitchen and Coffee, which only opened its doors a few days ago.

There are other businesses on the horizon, including Sergio’s Pizza, Toasted Yolk and a new shopping plaza, the SOHO Town Center project that includes a new SOHO Steak & Seafood restaurant.

Both Kosta Bowls and Knowledge Perk at located along River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard, just a parking lot away from each other in the Forest Crossing and Village Shopping Complex.