Brookgreen Gardens offers Black History Month events, teaches about Gullah Geechee culture and history

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Brookgreen Gardens, the site of four former rice plantations, will host educational programming and exhibitions that shed light on Gullah Geechee culture and history during Black History Month.

A National Historic Landmark and 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Brookgreen Gardens is home to the largest and most significant collection of American Figurative Sculpture in the county, and is a leader in sculpture conservation, environmental conservation and the protection of the plants, animals and history of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Brookgreen Gardens’ President and CEO, Page Kiniry, said Black History Month is an important time that allows them to educate the community about the black history that surrounds the garden.

“Brookgreen is a cultural center for our community,” said Kiniry. “Black History Month is an important time for us to teach about the people who lived and worked on these lands before the Huntington’s founded what is now Brookgreen Gardens.”

Brookgreen Garden has four events planned for Black History Month, which range from art exhibits to tours and interactive lectures. These events include Gullah Geechee Islands, The Land and Us; Silent Cities Cemetery Tours; Reign of Rice Lecture Series and Talkin Bout a Good Time, Ring Shouts and Praise Houses.

For more information on Brookgreen Garden’s programming, visit www.brookgreen.org or call (843) 235-6000.