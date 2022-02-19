Former Myrtle Beach Colored School at center of Black history event on social media

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –A first-of-its-kind celebration of Black history centered around the former Myrtle Beach Colored School will take place next week on social media.

Starting on Monday, the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School and Education Center at 900 Dunbar St. is asking social-media users to participate by sharing pictures and posts using the hastag #HMBCSSpiritWeek22.

“Black History Celebration Spirit Week” will have a different theme for each day of the week.

Monday: “Rep Your Roots” Day – share an old family photo

Tuesday: “Skool Daze” – share a photo of you in school at any level, including college

Wednesday: Soul Food Day – share your favorite soul food meal and a photo, if possible

Thursday: Red, Black and Green Day – wear your favorite African print or colors and post a photo

Friday: Soul Train Line – share a photo of you and/or your family dancing

Saturday: Support Black-Owned – share a black-owned business you support (product or service)

You Inspire Me – post about a person who inspires you along with a photo, if possible

The original four-room, wood-framed Myrtle Beach Colored School opened in 1932. After closing in the early 1950s, it served as a warehouse but later was mostly abandoned until 2001 when the city created a committee of former students, community representatives and others to try to save the school.

The condition of the building kept it from being saved at its original location. It was, however, deconstructed and stored in a warehouse. Crews began building a new structure in 2005, and the new building was opened in June 2006.

“The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center is a tangible example of how citizens, neighborhoods, businesses and governments can work together to preserve the historic record and create new opportunities,” a post on the Myrtle Beach city website says. “The new old school is a functioning part of the community and a proud addition to the neighborhood. You couldn’t ask for a better recipe for community partnership and public service.”

The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.