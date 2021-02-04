‘If you don’t see it, you start it:’ Opera singer with Pee Dee ties works to give back, break down barriers

NEW YORK (WBTW) — Robert Mack’s life has always been about one thing– music.

“Music was going to be it,” Mack remembered. “I just said, I want to go to a music school. I really want to do this. I just wanted to be around music.”

He certainly has been.

In fact, he has made a career of it. Mack is a well-decorated opera singer, who now runs his own opera company. He co-founded and is general director of Opera Noire International, (formerly Opera Noire of New York) which started as master classes for young, aspiring opera singers back in 2005.

He had a lot of experience to share– between the major opera companies and Broadway shows he’s performed with.

“Through New York City opera, my name really started to get out there,” Mack recalled during a virtual interview with News13. “And then other companies started calling me– Indianapolis Opera, Opera Company of Philadelphia, Colorado Opera, Opera Carolina.”

Mack’s love for music goes way back to his childhood. He grew up in Newark, N.J., but spent a lot of time in South Carolina as a child. Specifically in Bishopville, Hartsville and Florence.

“My summers were spent in South Carolina,” he said. “My family is from South Carolina. “All the aunts and uncles… They had their own group called the Mack Family Singers. And they traveled around in the South. So I grew up around music. This was gospel music too, and a lot of spirituals.”

Fast forward to 2021, and Mack is teaching at North Carolina Central University. All while still singing at gigs and running Opera Noire International.

Opera Noire International really kicked off after a sell-out concert in New York with students from the original master classes.

“Although there are many African-Americans out here who have great careers- before, present and I’m sure in the future, but it just wasn’t enough,” Mack said. “I didn’t see enough of us out there. So what we wanted to do was do things to make people get to the stage who would not otherwise be heard. So we created our own platform because that’s what you have to do with anything. If you don’t see it, you start it.”

Mack says African Americans face barriers getting on stage, often deep-rooted in prejudice.

“You have people who thought African African-Americans wasn’t smart enough, wasn’t beautiful. You know, didn’t have the chops,” he said. “Obviously it was proven wrong. We are beautiful. We can do just as much as any other person… I have to be a part of the stigma dying.”

But so many helped Mack to get to where he is now– like ‘aunts and uncles, sending money to me in college,’ which is a big reason why he works so hard to encourage the next generation while teaching.

“These kids come in and they’re hungry for something,” he said. “And I get the opportunity to feed them men. That is one of the most rewarding things in my life.”

Robert Mack, Tenor recently performed the role of Bartell D’Arcy with the Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of The Dead, 1904. He has received glorious reviews for his powerful but sweet lyric tenor voice, throughout the US and Europe. He has performed principal roles with noted opera companies, such as Houston Grand Opera, New York City Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Budapest Opera, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, The Royal Danish Opera, Opéra Française de New York, Toledo Opera, Nashville Opera, Opera Carolina, Opera Company of Philadelphia, The Springfield Symphony, The Paris Bastille, The Teatro Real in Spain, and has spent several seasons on the roster of The Metropolitan Opera. He performs tenor solos with The Alvin Ailey American Dance Company in Revelations and has performed in Spoleto Festival’s premier of Amistad where the critics made mention of his very solid performance. Mr. Mack has performed on Broadway in Smokey Joe’s Café and 3 Mo’ Tenors. He has been the tenor soloist in The Verdi’s Requiem, Mozart Requiem, Elijah, The Seven Last Words, and other notable oratorios. He recently performed the role of Frederick Douglass in the new musical Common Ground and the title role of Emmett Till. Mr. Mack is very proud to be the General Director/Co-Founder of Opera Noire of New York.

