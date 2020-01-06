1  of  2
Fallen Florence police officer being escorted to MUSC; suspect in custody

Jackson Winkeler Courtesy: Adrienne Cook/Sister

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement officers have blocked off parts of Rutledge Avenue and Sheppard Street near the Crosstown as the body of Officer Jackson Winkeler, 26, is transported to MUSC.

His autopsy will be conducted at MUSC.

Winkeler, an officer with the Florence Regional Airport Police, was shot on Sunday while attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the airport.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has identified the suspect as James Edward Bell (37).

James Edward Bell (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Bell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. According to booking records, Bell was booked into the center at 10:42 a.m. Monday on a charge of “armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.” No bond has been set.

Bell is expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning, a major with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told News13.

