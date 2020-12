MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police have one person in custody after someone was shot at a motel.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Coral Sands Motel at around 1:17 Monday morning.

When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound.

Officers have several people in custody in connection with the shooting.

None of their names have been released yet. We do not yet know the name of the victim, but they are expected to survive.