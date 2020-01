FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) - A woman has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence after deputies say she shot a man in the neck and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

Kristan Collins, 34, of Florence faces multiple charges after police caught up with her during a forced traffic stop on Interstate 95 at exit 153, Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said. No injuries were reported, but two deputy vehicles and the suspect's vehicle were damaged.