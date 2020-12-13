Clio PD searching for man who fired shots at officer

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – Officers are searching for a man who fired shots at a Clio police officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

The Clio Police Department reports the traffic stop happened on Main Street in Clio around 9:20pm Saturday night. While the officer approached the vehicle, the driver ran out of the vehicle fleeing the area.

The male suspect then fired shots at the officer. The officer involved was not injured and did shoot at the suspect because it was a residential area.

The McColl Police Department, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED all assisted in the incident. Officials are still searching for the suspect.

