Health officials investigate possible case of coronavirus in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said a possible case of coronavirus is under investigation in the state.

A person who recently traveled to China passed through Wuhan City arrived at RDU International Airport on January 23.

“The patient presented with mild respiratory symptoms and is currently in good condition and being cared for in isolation at Duke University Hospital,” the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

“Although it is unlikely that this person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, we are conducting testing out of an abundance of caution,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks, your risk of infection with this virus is very low.”

The person did not have close contact with anyone after disembarking at the airport in North Carolina and wore a mask the entire time while at the airport.

The person was transported directly to the hospital from RDU for assessment and care using appropriate infection prevention measures. People who were at RDU or the hospital at the same time as this individual was present are not considered at risk for infection.