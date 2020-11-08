High speed chase ends in fatal collision in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person died in a collision Sunday morning after a high speed chase in Florence County, according to the City of Florence Police Department Captain Mike Brandt.

Around 5:37 a.m., Florence police officers responded to the Marathon Shop on the Loop on Second Loop Road to a burglar alarm.

Officers found a vehicle behind the store and saw a person leave out the back of the building. The person left in the vehicle, tried to hit officers and collided with a fuel pump.

The person sped off toward Irby Street. Officers tried to catch up and found out the vehicle the person was driving was stolen.

The chase ended with the suspect in a fatal collision with another vehicle at Irby Street and Second Loop Road.

The responding officers and those in the other vehicle were not injured.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.