I-95 shut down in both directions due to crash involving hazardous materials

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Highway 95 has been shut down Tuesday evening in both directions due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash is on Highway 95 near mile marker 156 in Florence County. The crash involved a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials. The nature of those materials has not been released. Detours have been set up around the accident as Troopers and first responders clean up the crash site.

