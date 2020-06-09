Marion PD: Murder suspect arrested in Ohio.

A Marion man wanted for murder was captured and arrested in Ohio.

Derrick Buxton, 26, was arrested on Monday in Franklin County, Ohio, in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Marion.

Darrius Ellison, 18, died in the shooting on April 17, according to the coroner.

Buxton is being charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center in Ohio awaiting an extradition hearing.

