Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for selling drug that caused overdose death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he sold drugs that led to two overdoses, one of which led to death, according to US Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr.

Darrell Curry, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in addition to distributing significant quantities of these drugs in and around Horry County from 2016 through 2019, Curry sold a quantity of fentanyl on May 21, 2019, that led to two overdoses, one of which was fatal.

According to McCoy, evidence presented to the court in the case further showed that on May 21, 2019, the victims contacted Curry, who was one of their regular drug dealers, to obtain $20 worth of heroin.

Curry fronted them a substance he called “China White,” a term that commonly refers to a light-colored type of heroin, with an understanding they would pay for the drugs later. The victims split the small amount of what was purported to be heroin between them, snorted it, and immediately overdosed, according to authorities.

Records reflect the two victims were located by their teenage children who called 911 and attempted to revive them with CPR until paramedics arrived. The paramedics administered Narcan to both victims. One responded and has since fully recovered, but Samuel Erny, of Horry County, died from his overdose.

Toxicology results reflect that the drug ingested by the victims was fentanyl rather than heroin. Curry left the site of the overdose before authorities arrived and was arrested several days later on federal charges.

Curry’s past convictions included carrying weapons on school property in 2004, possession of crack cocaine and resisting arrest in 2009, criminal domestic violence in 2010, possession of crack cocaine and marijuana and resisting arrest in 2010, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2013, third degree assault and battery in 2013, possession of cocaine in 2014, and third degree assault and battery in 2016.

Records reflect Curry had been sentenced to sanctions ranging from fines and probation to four years in prison for these past convictions.

Curry was sentenced to 145 month in federal prison to be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision. He is not eligible for parole.

