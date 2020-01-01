Myrtle Beach Police on scene of reported shooting at Derriere’s Gentleman’s club

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting at Derriere’s Gentleman’s club. The call came into dispatch around 1:45 am January 1st. The club is located on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

Corporal Tom Vest tells News13, information is limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to secure the scene at this time.

This is all the information we have at this time. Count on News13 to bring you more details once they become available.