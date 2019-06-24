Police in Florence investigate shooting, 1 injured

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday night.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the shooting happened at around 9:14 p.m.

Officers responded to Ingram Street and Clement Street in reference to reports of shots being fired. Officers located a victim in Northwest Park who had been injured. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843 665-3191.

