President Trump declares national emergency due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Taoiseach Varadkar is in Washington for the annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and to participate in the traditional Shamrock Bowl presentation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP/WBTW) – President Donald Trump is announcing that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. He is speaking to the American people from the Rose Garden as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of outbreak.

Trump says the emergency will open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. Negotiations continue between the White House and Congress on an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure Friday.

It was also announced Friday that Governor Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency due to coronavirus and order schools in two counties to close.

Gov. McMaster is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m on Friday, where he will declare a state of emergency and order schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties to close, a press release from the Office of the Governor says. Read more here.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: