GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – In a special election, Republican Raymond Newton has won the County Council seat for District 5 over Democrat Thomas Alford by a vote of 634 to 168. According to elections officials, the results will be certified on Thursday.

The special election was held after the previous person who held the seat, Austin Beard, resigned earlier this year. Beard was accused of not living in the district he represented, breaking both county and state law.