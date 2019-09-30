Second victim dies after weekend shooting near Clio, suspect in custody

CLIO AREA, SC (WBTW) – A second victim has died from their injuries following a weekend shooting in the Clio area.

Lt. Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office tells us the second victim died at the hospital from their injuries in the shooting. The shooting took place on Norton Circle Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Clarence Kendall Cook Jr., 39, following an investigation. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Cook now faces two murder charges, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

