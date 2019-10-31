Third suspect arrested in Georgetown attempted murder case

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police in Georgetown have made a third arrest in connection to an attempted murder case.

According to booking records, Haussen Marquez Moultrie was arrested on Thursday afternoon. The shooting incident happened on October 1, Georgetown Police have been searching for Moultrie since October 3.

Franklin Lavern McCants Jr. and Raekwon Shaheed Grant have also been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident that took place on Butts Street and Alex Alford Drive.

Moultrie is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, breach of peace, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to appear. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.