UPDATE: 3-year-old, woman shot overnight in Conway area, police say

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A 3-year-old and 27-year-old woman were shot overnight in the Conway area, according to police.

The shooting happened near Landmark Road and Swinton Road Wednesday night, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department. Horry County 911 received reports of a shooting and sound of gunfire in the area around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arriving officers found the child and woman who had been shot, Moskov said. Horry County Fire Rescue responded. The child and woman were taken to area hospitals.

“Additional HCPD patrol officers, as well as the specialized SWAT and Bloodhound teams, were called out to assist in the investigation,” Moskov also said. “Community members in the surrounding area were asked to shelter in place for the time being and report any suspicious activity.”

“The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they are expected to recover,” Moskov added. “As of Thursday at 1 p.m., no suspects have been taken into custody in relation to the incident.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.